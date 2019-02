Minute's silence at Champions League, Europa League games for Sala

Sala died when the plane he was on crashed in the English Channel last month.

LONDON -- In memory of Emiliano Sala, a minute’s silence will be observed at all Champions League and Europa League games this week, Uefa said on Tuesday.

Sala, who had signed for Cardiff City from Nantes in January for a club record fee of £15 million, died when the plane he was on crashed in the English Channel last month.

His death was confirmed last week when his body was recovered from the wreckage while pilot David Ibbotson is yet to be found. “On behalf of everyone at Uefa, I would like to express my sincerest condolences to the family and loved ones of Emiliano Sala for their loss,” Uefa President Aleksander Ceferin said in a statement on Uefa’s website.

“I am deeply saddened that his life was so cruelly taken away at such a young age and I urge supporters across the continent to pay their respects to his memory over the coming days.”

UEFA said clubs have the option of wearing black armbands in memory of the Argentine forward.