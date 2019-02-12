Popular Topics
Mentor makes some concessions in testimony over Gupta Saxonwold compound

During her testimony last year, Mentor described the house, saying that there were marble stairs, bathrooms with a gold finish, exquisite mirrors and a chef, among others.

A screengrab of Vytjie Mentor appearing at the Zondo Commission on 11 February 2019.
one day ago

JOHANNESBURG – Former African National Congress (ANC) MP Vytjie Mentor has conceded that there are discrepancies between how she described the Gupta’s Saxonworld home and how the house is currently.

Mentor was questioned at the state capture commission on Monday about her visit to the house in 2010 where she claims the controversial family offered her the position of Public Enterprises minister while then-President Jacob Zuma was in another room.

During her testimony last year, Mentor described the house, saying there were marble stairs, bathrooms with a gold finish, exquisite mirrors and a chef, among others.

After Mentor’s testimony describing the Gupta”s residence in Saxonworld, the commission undertook an inspection together with her to confirm if the house was as she described.

She has now made some concessions.

“I said that I’m not sure if the arrangement of the toilet seat and the basin is congruent with what I noticed in 2010.”

She also says, while she saw four or five houses inside the Gupta’s residence when she first visited their home, she saw something different during the inspection.

She says there are things she found to have changed at the house and has asked the commission to establish if certain features were always there.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

