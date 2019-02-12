Medupi, Kusile reliability a concern for Eskom board as system audit looms

Eskom management met with Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan on Monday after stage 4 was unexpectedly implemented on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG – The Eskom board says it will conduct an audit of the power utility’s system to get a better understanding of its technical problems.

The board says its concerned that the Medupi and Kusile power stations are still showing a lack of reliability to contribute meaningfully to the generating capacity.

Following a six-hour meeting with Gordhan, the Eskom board says it’s still uncomfortable with the stability of its generating units.

In a statement, the board says it has resolved to institute an urgent review to establish when the completion of Medupi and Kusile will be and how to minimise escalating costs.

Eskom has spent at least R400 billion building new power stations to produce enough power for the country however there is still a lack of capacity.

The power utility says three of its units are expected to be back online today.

