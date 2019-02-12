Medupi, Kusile reliability a concern for Eskom board as system audit looms
Eskom management met with Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan on Monday after stage 4 was unexpectedly implemented on Monday.
JOHANNESBURG – The Eskom board says it will conduct an audit of the power utility’s system to get a better understanding of its technical problems.
Eskom management met with Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan on Monday after stage 4 was unexpectedly implemented on Monday.
The board says its concerned that the Medupi and Kusile power stations are still showing a lack of reliability to contribute meaningfully to the generating capacity.
Following a six-hour meeting with Gordhan, the Eskom board says it’s still uncomfortable with the stability of its generating units.
In a statement, the board says it has resolved to institute an urgent review to establish when the completion of Medupi and Kusile will be and how to minimise escalating costs.
Eskom has spent at least R400 billion building new power stations to produce enough power for the country however there is still a lack of capacity.
The power utility says three of its units are expected to be back online today.
Check your area's load shedding schedule here.
More in Business
-
WC agriculture sector records 10% year-on-year increase in jobs
-
French court orders Google to remove 'abusive' clauses
-
#RandReport: Rand slumps on Eskom fears, US inflation
-
Lexus tops 2019 dependability rankings, Fiat struggles
-
[WATCH] Cosatu warns of 'a future of joblessness'
-
#LoadShedding: Italian engineers roped in, but will Eskom survive until April?
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.