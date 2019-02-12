Popular Topics
McBride, Cele to square off in court over Ipid head’s future

Robert McBride approached the court after Police Minister Bheki Cele informed him in January that he would not be renewing his contract as Ipid head.

FILE: Ipid head Robert McBride. Picture: AFP
FILE: Ipid head Robert McBride. Picture: AFP
one day ago

PRETORIA - Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) head Robert McBride and Police Minister Bheki Cele will square off in the High Court in Pretoria on Tuesday over the watchdog body’s chief's tenure, which officially lapses at the end of February.

McBride approached the court after Cele informed him in January that he would not be renewing his contract.

McBride says it is not for the minister to decide but should, in fact, be referred to Parliament.

Cele argues that McBride’s application is aimed at a decision which is not reviewable, and the application is premature and moot.

The minister agrees that Ipid should be independent and stresses that McBride has not been removed from office.

The watchdog body boss has, however, viewed Cele’s recent moves as an attack on Ipid’s independence.

He has asked the minister to withdraw his statement that his contract will not be renewed.

Meanwhile, the Helen Suzman Foundation has applied to be admitted as a friend of the court, arguing that both Cele and McBride have interpreted the legislation incorrectly.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

