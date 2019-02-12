McBride, Cele to square off in court over Ipid head’s future
Robert McBride approached the court after Police Minister Bheki Cele informed him in January that he would not be renewing his contract as Ipid head.
PRETORIA - Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) head Robert McBride and Police Minister Bheki Cele will square off in the High Court in Pretoria on Tuesday over the watchdog body’s chief's tenure, which officially lapses at the end of February.
McBride approached the court after Cele informed him in January that he would not be renewing his contract.
McBride says it is not for the minister to decide but should, in fact, be referred to Parliament.
Cele argues that McBride’s application is aimed at a decision which is not reviewable, and the application is premature and moot.
The minister agrees that Ipid should be independent and stresses that McBride has not been removed from office.
The watchdog body boss has, however, viewed Cele’s recent moves as an attack on Ipid’s independence.
He has asked the minister to withdraw his statement that his contract will not be renewed.
Meanwhile, the Helen Suzman Foundation has applied to be admitted as a friend of the court, arguing that both Cele and McBride have interpreted the legislation incorrectly.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
#LoadShedding: Italian engineers roped in, but will Eskom survive until April?
-
Lekota accuses Ramaphosa of selling out struggle stalwarts
-
Stop land expropriation without compensation, FF+ tells Ramaphosa
-
Ramaphosa sabotaged by Eskom’s executive, says Cosatu’s Losi
-
Don't be caught in the dark. How to check your area's load shedding schedule
-
Communications Minister Ndabeni-Abrahams apologises 'wholeheartedly' to SA
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.