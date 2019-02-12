Popular Topics
#Loadshedding: 'This is economic sabotage', says ANC to Eskom

The country is currently experiencing stage three outages after Eskom took the drastic decision to implement stage four on Monday, which is the severe level.

FILE: ANC NEC member and acting spokesperson Zizi Kodwa. Picture: EWN
one day ago

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) has described Eskom’s decision to implement stage four load shedding as an act of sabotage.

• Audit into Eskom’s problems to take 3 months

The governing party’s acting spokesperson Zizi Kodwa spoke to Eyewitness News on the sidelines of the state capture commission on Tuesday.

The country is currently experiencing stage three outages after Eskom took the drastic decision to implement stage four on Monday, which is the severe level.

WATCH: Power play: Eskom says load shedding won't be a daily thing

Ageing infrastructure, poor maintenance, financial-operational and governance challenges, failure to complete two power stations and possibly state capture.

Those may be understood to be some of the root causes behind load shedding at Eskom.

But according to Kodwa, other forces are at play.

“This is economic sabotage because I think what it does in the back of what the president had announced, obviously, we can’t talk about boosting investment and inviting investors and yet simply three days later, the country is on a blackout.”

He says some people want to disrupt President Cyril Ramaphosa’s plans to turn around the power utility.

Check your area's load shedding schedule here.

View a load shedding data map on Cape Town here.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

