Loadshedding: 'This is economic sabotage', says ANC to Eskom

'This is economic sabotage', says ANC to Eskom

The country is currently experiencing stage three outages after Eskom took the drastic decision to implement stage four on Monday, which is the severe level.

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) has described Eskom’s decision to implement stage four load shedding as an act of sabotage.

The governing party’s acting spokesperson Zizi Kodwa spoke to Eyewitness News on the sidelines of the state capture commission on Tuesday.

Ageing infrastructure, poor maintenance, financial-operational and governance challenges, failure to complete two power stations and possibly state capture.

Those may be understood to be some of the root causes behind load shedding at Eskom.

But according to Kodwa, other forces are at play.

“This is economic sabotage because I think what it does in the back of what the president had announced, obviously, we can’t talk about boosting investment and inviting investors and yet simply three days later, the country is on a blackout.”

He says some people want to disrupt President Cyril Ramaphosa’s plans to turn around the power utility.

