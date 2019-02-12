Popular Topics
[LISTEN] It's about Time! SA artist Nelson Makamo on magazine cover triumph

| Azania Mosaka spoke to artist Nelson Makamo about his new 'Time' cover, working with US filmmaker Ava DuVernay, and how to be great.

JOHANNESBURG - An art piece by one of South Africa’s leading artists Nelson Makamo has made it onto one of two covers published this year for Time magazine’s “optimism” issue.

American director Ava DuVernay was invited to guest edit the “Art of Optimism” issue.

In 2017, DuVernay purchased pieces by the world-renowned painter from Modimolle, Limpopo.

There are two covers of the issue, one has Makamo’s artwork and the other of acting legend Cicely Tyson.

The actress currently plays Ophelia Harkness in How to Get Away With Murder.

Talk radio 702 presenter Azania Mosaka speaks to Makamo about his work being featured on the Time magazine cover, working with US filmmaker DuVernay and the inspiration behind his work.

“She [DuVernay] has been following and collecting my work. DuVernay pitched the idea to Time and they had to look at my profile, and that is when they approached me and asked me if I would be happy to do the cover,” says Makamo.

See some of his work below, and follow him on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

Visions of a limitless future! 🙏🏾 @time

A post shared by Nelson Makamo (@nelsonmakamo) on

View this post on Instagram

📃

A post shared by Nelson Makamo (@nelsonmakamo) on

View this post on Instagram

#blue #monoprint 2013

A post shared by Nelson Makamo (@nelsonmakamo) on

View this post on Instagram

#❤️ @circagallery

A post shared by Nelson Makamo (@nelsonmakamo) on

