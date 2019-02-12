Lawyer says Jiba ensured corruption cases authorised, prosecuted

Deputy prosecution boss Willie Hofmeyr says he has asked for an update on cases which would have fallen under the responsibility of advocates Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi.

PRETORIA - Advocate Nomgcobo Jiba’s legal team has told the Mokgoro Inquiry that she has done exactly the opposite of what she has been accused of and has in fact ensured corruption cases are authorised and prosecuted.

The submission was made on Monday during the cross-examination of deputy prosecution boss Willie Hofmeyr.

The hearings focused on the adverse findings made against Hofmeyr in the Supreme Court of Appeal spy tapes judgment.

Hofmeyr says that he has asked for an update on cases which would have fallen under the responsibility of advocates Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi.

“There was a list, when I was removed from the Special Investigating Unit in 2012, of 80 big corruption cases that had been put together for prosecution by the anti-corruption team at the time.”

Jiba’s counsel, Advocate Norman Arendse, says that his client performed well.

“Ms Jiba has made 27 authorisations under the Prevention of Organised Crime Act (POCA). Many of them have been successfully prosecuted and some are still in the process of being prosecuted.”

Arendse has rejected any suggestion that Jiba was a hindrance to corruption cases being pursued.

