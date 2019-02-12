It’s not the end of the road for Moyane, says legal team
Former commissioner Tom Moyane approached the apex court after the High Court in Pretoria ruled in December that his dismissal was both lawful and rational.
PRETORIA - Former Sars commissioner Tom Moyane's attorney says they’ve noted the Constitutional Court's decision rejecting his fight to get his job back but say it's not the end of the road just yet.
The former commissioner approached the apex court after the High Court in Pretoria ruled in December that his dismissal was both lawful and rational.
In a statement, attorney Eric Mabuza says the Constitutional Court dealt solely with Part A of their High Court application and not Part B.
Part A was an interim order application which would have suspended President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to fire Moyane until a final order was granted.
Part B of Moyane’s case is for an order declaring the decision to fire him as unlawful and that the Nugent Commission of Inquiry’s findings be set aside.
Mabuza says he will meet with his client later this week to take instruction and put in place plans to secure a court date soon.
Meanwhile, Ramaphosa’s office has welcomed the Constitutional Court’s decision, saying it paves the way for a period of renewal at the revenue service.
• Who's who in Mboweni's new Sars commissioner panel
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
