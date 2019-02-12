Golden Arrow offers R50k reward for info on bus attack

On Saturday morning, two suspects boarded a bus posing as passengers and robbed commuters.

CAPE TOWN - Golden Arrow is offering a reward of R50,000 for information about a bus attack that occurred over the weekend.

On Saturday morning, two suspects boarded a bus from Mitchells Plain to Century City posing as passengers and robbed commuters.

Golden Arrow's Bronwen Dyke-Beyer said: “Unfortunately, a gentleman was stabbed in the process and was rushed to the nearest medical facility for assistance. SAPS are investigating and we are hopeful that these brazen criminals will be apprehended. We are offering a reward of R50,000 for any information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the perpetrators.”

Meanwhile, an investigation is still underway after a bus travelling in Somerset West caught alight on Friday morning, leaving six people injured.

