Gift of the Givers to deliver bottled water to drought-hit Makhanda
The Makana Municipality in the Eastern Cape says it’s in dire need of water due to the drought.
CAPE TOWN - A 150,000 litres of bottled water are on Tuesday being delivered by Gift of the Givers to Makhanda in the Eastern Cape.
The Makana Municipality says it’s in dire need of water due to the drought.
The Settlers Dam is currently 11% full and Howiesons Poort is at 23%.
Gift of the Givers says that six trucks with bottled water are on their way to Makhanda.
The Eastern Cape town, formerly known as Grahamstown, has however denied reports that Rhodes University could suspend operations due to water shortages.
In the Western Cape, the Kannaland Dams have improved slightly, but there's a concern for Calitzdorp, where the Nelsdam is at 8%.
Kannaland mayoral spokesperson Ian Avontuur says: “One of the key issues for us, water consumption has been in Calitzdorp and Zoar has been more than 200 litres per person per day.”
Beaufort West Mayor Noel Constable says despite recent rain, they not out of the woods.
“The three reservoirs are at 74%, that means there will be no interrupters except for the water shedding programme.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
