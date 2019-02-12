Five killed in pre-election violence in Nigeria - police

The victims were shot and killed on Sunday in an apartment in Effurun, near the oil city of Warri, according to the Delta state police spokesperson, Andrew Aniamaka.

WARRI - Five people were killed in southeast Nigeria during clashes between supporters of the two main political parties, police said on Monday, just days before a general election.

The victims, members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), were shot and killed on Sunday in an apartment in Effurun, near the oil city of Warri, according to the Delta state police spokesperson, Andrew Aniamaka.

"The victims were shot in a likely revenge attack by persons suspected to be from opposing political parties in the area," said Aniamaka, adding that they were shot on Sunday when gunmen fired into the apartment just before midnight.

"Calm has been restored to the area," he said, and everything was being done to ensure "such an incident does not reoccur especially with a few days to the general elections."

The Uvwie local government chairperson Ramson Onoyake also confirmed the five deaths and said that "six persons have been arrested" in connection with the deadly shooting.

The incident came after recent clashes between young supporters of the APC candidate and the rival contender from the opposition People's Democratic Party (PDP).

According to hospital sources and residents contacted by AFP, the violence left three people dead and several more injured over the weekend of 2-3 February, although police have not confirmed the toll.

Nigerians will cast ballots on Saturday in presidential and legislative elections.

The presidential contest will see incumbent Muhammadu Buhari seek to win a second four-year term against former vice president Atiku Abubakar in what is expected to be a close race.