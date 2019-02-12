Eskom, SA's energy situaton 'should not be like that', says Ramaphosa
South Africans are looking to President Ramaphosa for answers after Monday’s stage 4 load shedding.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa says he’s expecting a report on the situation at Eskom, which he’s described as shocking and most worrying.
South Africans are looking to Ramaphosa for answers after Monday’s stage 4 load shedding, the most severe to hit the country.
The president says he’s angry that the situation at the power utility has reached this stage of dysfunctionality.
“Eskom is a risk. We have all our energy eggs in one basket. When the generator of energy in our country reports that there are six units, it means all six eggs are broken and possibly we just have over a dozen eggs. It should not be like that,” says Ramaphosa.
LISTEN: #LoadShedding woes: Eskom explains what's behind the power blackouts
Sound courtesy of the South African Broadcasting Corporation.
The situation somewhat improved, with stage 3 load shedding in place until 11pm on Tuesday.
Stage 4 load shedding has never been implemented before, and this drastic measure by Eskom took the country by surprise.
But it appears even President Ramaphosa was not expecting the latest development, saying it came as a shock and was most worrying.
Energy expert Chris Yelland agrees that this move was unprecedented and speaks to how dire the situation is at the debt-ridden power utility.
“This is uncharted territories. So, it’s much deeper than it’s ever been before, and it did come as a surprise because it was announced that six generation units shut down as a result of unplanned outages.”
Ramaphosa recently announced plans to unbundle Eskom into three entities to deal with generation, transmission and distribution.
Labour unions have vowed to fight the plan, arguing that it’s the onset of privatising Eskom.
WATCH: Power play: Eskom says load shedding won’t be a daily thing
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
More in Business
-
WC agriculture sector records 10% year-on-year increase in jobs
-
French court orders Google to remove 'abusive' clauses
-
#RandReport: Rand slumps on Eskom fears, US inflation
-
Lexus tops 2019 dependability rankings, Fiat struggles
-
[WATCH] Cosatu warns of 'a future of joblessness'
-
#LoadShedding: Italian engineers roped in, but will Eskom survive until April?
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.