Eskom, SA's energy situaton 'should not be like that', says Ramaphosa

South Africans are looking to President Ramaphosa for answers after Monday’s stage 4 load shedding.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa says he’s expecting a report on the situation at Eskom, which he’s described as shocking and most worrying.



South Africans are looking to Ramaphosa for answers after Monday’s stage 4 load shedding, the most severe to hit the country.

The president says he’s angry that the situation at the power utility has reached this stage of dysfunctionality.

“Eskom is a risk. We have all our energy eggs in one basket. When the generator of energy in our country reports that there are six units, it means all six eggs are broken and possibly we just have over a dozen eggs. It should not be like that,” says Ramaphosa.

Sound courtesy of the South African Broadcasting Corporation.

The situation somewhat improved, with stage 3 load shedding in place until 11pm on Tuesday.

Stage 4 load shedding has never been implemented before, and this drastic measure by Eskom took the country by surprise.

But it appears even President Ramaphosa was not expecting the latest development, saying it came as a shock and was most worrying.

Energy expert Chris Yelland agrees that this move was unprecedented and speaks to how dire the situation is at the debt-ridden power utility.

“This is uncharted territories. So, it’s much deeper than it’s ever been before, and it did come as a surprise because it was announced that six generation units shut down as a result of unplanned outages.”

Ramaphosa recently announced plans to unbundle Eskom into three entities to deal with generation, transmission and distribution.

Labour unions have vowed to fight the plan, arguing that it’s the onset of privatising Eskom.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)