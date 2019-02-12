Eskom moves to stage 3 load shedding for Tuesday

This follows the surprise move to stage 4 power cuts on Monday after the power utility announced stage 2 power cuts on Sunday.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has confirmed that stage 3 load shedding will be implemented from 8am on Tuesday.

This follows the surprise move to stage 4 power cuts on Monday after the power utility announced stage 2 power cuts on Sunday.

The power cuts were implemented after six additional generating units unexpectedly went offline.

By Monday night, Eskom said that four units had returned to service and the remaining three would be up and running by Tuesday.

Reserves, however, remain low, the utility said.

Stage 3 load shedding means that 3,000 megawatts will be rotationally load shedded nationally at a given period.

