In-depth audit into Eskom's problems to take 3 months, says CEO

Eskom CEO Phakamani Hadebe says this audit is to give clarity on the magnitude of the problem at the power utility.

FILE: Eskom CEO Phakamani Hadebe. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
FILE: Eskom CEO Phakamani Hadebe. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
one day ago

JOHANNESBURG – Eskom CEO Phakamani Hadebe has told Eyewitness News that an in-depth audit should take about three months to establish what needs to be done to solve the country's power crisis.

The utility on Monday said it was concerned that the Medupi and Kusile power stations showed a lack of reliability to generating capacity.

Eskom has implemented stage 3 load shedding on Tuesday morning until 11pm tonight.

The parastatal says that its board will launch the audit to ensure all technical problems are understood to prevent a crisis as seen on Monday.

Hadebe says that they already had an audit at an official level.

“We did an audit to identify things that need to be done and that’s why we’re able to come up with 63 outages that have to be done.”

He says this audit is to give clarity on the magnitude of the problem.

“We now felt that we need to get experts to go out and identify all of them so that we’re clear on what exactly needs to be done.”

The utility's board will institute an urgent review of the system to establish realistically when its projects will be completed.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

