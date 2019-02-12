Eskom CEO Hadebe: 'Breakdown of 7 units could have been avoided'
On Monday, the utility implemented stage 4 load shedding, saying the system needed 4,000 megawatts off the grid to avoid a nationwide blackout.
JOHANNESBURG – Eskom's CEO Phakamani Hadebe has told Eyewitness News that the breakdown of seven of its units in a single day could have been avoided and needs to be investigated.
On Monday, the utility implemented stage 4 load shedding, saying that the system needed 4,000 megawatts off the grid to avoid a nationwide blackout.
Eskom has now announced that it will be implementing stage 3 load shedding from 8am on Tuesday morning as emergency reserves are still very low.
Hadebe says the utility is facing challenges at its old power stations and the newer powers stations are only producing half of what they should.
He says that the recent outages leave the utility with no choice but to tap into its reserves.
Hadebe says five of the seven units that broke down on Monday are back online and the remaining two should become operational in the course of the day.
“We had seven outages yesterday; we had seven units that had challenges. We’ve brought all five of them, one is already starting, the other by 2 pm will be fully operational. So, that assumes that we’re not going to have a trip at other power stations that are not in the circulation right now.”
However, he says that load shedding will continue at least until the end of the week.
Check your area's load shedding schedule here.
View a load shedding data map on Cape Town here.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
More in Business
-
WC agriculture sector records 10% year-on-year increase in jobs
-
French court orders Google to remove 'abusive' clauses
-
#RandReport: Rand slumps on Eskom fears, US inflation
-
Lexus tops 2019 dependability rankings, Fiat struggles
-
[WATCH] Cosatu warns of 'a future of joblessness'
-
#LoadShedding: Italian engineers roped in, but will Eskom survive until April?
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.