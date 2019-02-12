England World Cup-winning goalkeeper Banks dies
Gordon Banks' family said he had passed away in his sleep.
LONDON - Gordon Banks, England's goalkeeper when they won the 1966 World Cup, has died aged 81, his former club Stoke City announced on Tuesday.
Banks, who played in every game of the 1966 campaign on home soil, is probably best known for a wonder save he produced to deny Brazilian great Pele in the 1970 World Cup.
His family said Banks, who lost an eye in a car crash in 1972, had passed away in his sleep.
"It is with great sadness that we announce that Gordon passed away peacefully overnight," his family said.
"We are devastated to lose him but we have so many happy memories and could not have been more proud of him."
Geoff Hurst, who scored a hat-trick in the 4-2 win over West Germany in the World Cup final at Wembley, tweeted a fulsome tribute to his former team-mate.
"Very sad to hear the news that Gordon has died. One of the very greatest," tweeted 77-year-old Hurst.
"Thinking especially of Ursula, Julia, Wendy and Robert. Sad for football, Stoke City and for England fans. Will be very sadly missed."
Banks, whose club playing career revolved largely around Stoke and Leicester City, is the latest of the 1966 team to pass away.
Captain Bobby Moore, the baby of the team Alan Ball and Ray Wilson preceded him whilst several such as Nobby Stiles and Martin Peters suffer from Alzheimer's.
Popular in Sport
-
'I select on penis length,' says female coach of German men's team
-
[EXCLUSIVE] Nico Rosberg calls on Johann Rupert to bring Formula 1 back to SA
-
West Indies bowler Gabriel suspended after Root exchange
-
Man Utd, PSG face Uefa investigation after fan incidents
-
'Super tired' Pliskova fifth star to pull out of Qatar Open
-
Mbappe stars as PSG hand Solskjaer's Man Utd a reality check
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.