EFF gives new Tshwane mayor 3 months to prove himself

The EFF said little was known about Stevens Mokgalapa and the party would, therefore, give him time and space to tackle his new mandate.

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in Tshwane has given newly elected Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa three months to prove himself.

Mokgalapa was elected unopposed by the Tshwane council on Tuesday.

The party warned if he fails to deliver services, he would have to look for another job.

The party warned if he fails to deliver services, he would have to look for another job.

Mokgalapa admitted he had a big challenge ahead of him.

He starts his new job against the threat by the EFF that he could be ousted in the next three months if he continues in the ways of his predecessor Solly Msimanga.

The EFF’s MoAfrica Mabongwana said: “We're going to give him three months and take a decision after that.”

To avoid a motion of no confidence, the EFF said Mokgalapa must ensure that the water crisis in Hammanskraal is addressed.

The party also called for municipal cleaners and security officers to be insourced, among other demands.

The new mayor is expected to announce his mayoral committee soon.

