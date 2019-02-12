Economy, unemployment, corruption & Eskom likely to dominate Sona debate
CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address (Sona) will be debated in Parliament on Tuesday.
In a joint sitting of the two Houses, parties from across the political divide will give input on the president’s second Sona over the next two days.
The rolling blackouts experienced since Sunday as a result of capacity problems at Eskom are likely to feature prominently.
Ramaphosa announced last week that the power utility will be unbundled into three separate units.
Five hours have been set down on Tuesday to discuss the state of the country.
The economy, unemployment, corruption and the dire state of Eskom are likely to dominate Tuesday’s debate.
In his State of the Nation Address on Thursday, President Ramaphosa said that 2019 will be dedicated to reflecting on how far the country’s come 25 years since the dawn of democracy.
He highlighted five urgent tasks that should underpin all government’s work this year.
These include accelerating growth, creating jobs, improving the education system and stepping up the fight against corruption and state capture.
Government’s plans to take on Eskom’s debt and the ongoing generation problems at the power utility, are set to evoke fierce criticism from opposition parties.
