DUT to hold memorial service for student Mlungisi Modonsela
The third-year student was caught up in the crossfire between authorities and protesting students last week.
DURBAN - A memorial service for 21-year-old Mlungisi Madonsela who was allegedly shot by a private security official will be held at the Durban University of Technology (DUT) on Tuesday afternoon.
The third-year student was caught up in the crossfire between authorities and protesting students last week.
Students were demonstrating over registration and issues relating to the non-payment of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme.
Meanwhile, Parliament’s portfolio committee on Higher Education and Learning visited the campus on Monday.
Hundreds of students from the DUT are expected to bid farewell to their classmate and friend Madonsela, including his colleagues in the Economic Freedom Fighters Student Command.
DUT opened its door again on Monday for registration and other administrative functions but classes remain suspended.
The institution and the Student Representative Council have continued meeting to discuss how to resolve the various issues outlined in a memorandum of grievances, which includes improving specific residences and allowing academically inclined students to have their historical debt scrapped.
Demonstrators have questioned why government is not implementing the free higher education announced by former President Jacob Zuma.
Meanwhile, the Mangosuthu University of Technology has also reopened, while the University of KwaZulu-Natal remains closed until further notice.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
#LoadShedding: Italian engineers roped in, but will Eskom survive until April?
-
Lekota accuses Ramaphosa of selling out struggle stalwarts
-
Stop land expropriation without compensation, FF+ tells Ramaphosa
-
Ramaphosa sabotaged by Eskom’s executive, says Cosatu’s Losi
-
Don't be caught in the dark. How to check your area's load shedding schedule
-
Communications Minister Ndabeni-Abrahams apologises 'wholeheartedly' to SA
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.