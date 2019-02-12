DUT to hold memorial service for student Mlungisi Modonsela

The third-year student was caught up in the crossfire between authorities and protesting students last week.

DURBAN - A memorial service for 21-year-old Mlungisi Madonsela who was allegedly shot by a private security official will be held at the Durban University of Technology (DUT) on Tuesday afternoon.

Students were demonstrating over registration and issues relating to the non-payment of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme.

Meanwhile, Parliament’s portfolio committee on Higher Education and Learning visited the campus on Monday.

Hundreds of students from the DUT are expected to bid farewell to their classmate and friend Madonsela, including his colleagues in the Economic Freedom Fighters Student Command.

DUT opened its door again on Monday for registration and other administrative functions but classes remain suspended.

The institution and the Student Representative Council have continued meeting to discuss how to resolve the various issues outlined in a memorandum of grievances, which includes improving specific residences and allowing academically inclined students to have their historical debt scrapped.

Demonstrators have questioned why government is not implementing the free higher education announced by former President Jacob Zuma.

Meanwhile, the Mangosuthu University of Technology has also reopened, while the University of KwaZulu-Natal remains closed until further notice.

