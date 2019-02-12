DUT student Mlungisi Madonsela hailed for 'fighting for the black child'

Mlungisi Madonsela died in hospital after he was caught in the crossfire between authorities and protesting students at the Durban University of Technology.

DURBAN - Mlungisi Madonsela has been described as a friend who was always willing to help those in need.

Madonsela, aged 21, died in hospital exactly a week ago after he was caught in the crossfire between authorities and protesting students at the Durban University of Technology.

Its alleged that a private security guard fired the shot that killed the 3rd year student.

Madonsela’s friends have described him as a brother whose only sin was to “fight for the black child” whose future rests on the delivery of free education at tertiary institutions.

One student and friend Thabiso Mndayi has read out an open letter to the institution, saying it’s clear that the free education they were promised won’t come on a silver platter.

Madonsela’s emotional friends spoke about how untimely his passing was and they’ve promised to continue the fight that he’s started.

The 21-year-old man’s family was seated in front of the podium, as they listened to different accounts of how their loved one was always willing to lend a helping hand, especially to poor students.

EFF ANGERED

Leaders of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have placed blame for Madonsela's death at the feet of the African National Congress and its deployees, saying the ruling party has failed to deliver on its promise of free education.

KZN EFF leader Vusi Khoza says their fellow fighters won’t stop the battle for the free education promised to them.

Khoza has slated the private hospital which is said to have turned Madonsela away when he sought medical assistance.

DUT vice chancellor Thandwa Mthembu was prevented by students from speaking and was drowned out by chants calling him a “murderer”.

#DUTShooting Madonsela’s sisters as Mlungisi’s uncle speaks about the 21-year-olds life.ZN pic.twitter.com/TSwo47vGeR — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 12, 2019

#DUTShooting Ncanana reveals that three bullets were removed from Madonsela’s body and is still in Richards Bay for a post-mortem. ZN — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 12, 2019

#DUTShooting Mlungisi Madonsela will be laid to rest on the 14th of February. ZN — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 12, 2019

#DUTShooting Mlungisi Madonsela’s uncle Xolani Ncanana is now on the podium.He has asked for justice for his nephew from DUT.Ncanana has also appealed to the department of health to investigate whether their loved one was really turned away at a private hospital after being shot. pic.twitter.com/SaJX3aamJa — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 12, 2019

#DUTShooting [WATCH] Hundreds of students break out in song chanting “Nitshele @Julius_S_Malema ukuthi uMthembu (DUT VC) uyasigolozela. Uqhakuke ezansi uphephela!” They drowned out the program director for a moment. ZN pic.twitter.com/FvhjvcvLqG — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 12, 2019

#DUTShooting #DUTShooting EFF MP Marshal Dlamini now on the podium. He opens his speech by saying “students you are on your own. There’s no one who will speak for you.” ZN pic.twitter.com/qinU5Cc3wX — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 12, 2019

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)