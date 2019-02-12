Q4 unemployment rate drops slightly to 27.1%

The data, released by Stats SA on Tuesday, showed that the unemployment figured decreased from 27.5% in the third quarter of 2018 to 27.1% in the fourth quarter.

Stats SA says that this means that 6.1 million people are now without work, down from 6.2 million in the third quarter.

The number of employed people increased in six of the ten industries, with the largest increases recorded in finance and other business services.

Employment declines were recorded in community, transport and that construction industries.

The expanded definition of unemployment - which includes people who have stopped looking for work - dropped to 37% - from 37.3% in the previous quarter.