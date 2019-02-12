Popular Topics
CT Taxify driver appears in court for allegedly stabbing 2 women

The women aged 19 and 20 were each stabbed five times along Okovango Road, in Brackenfell last week.

Picture: Facebook.
Picture: Facebook.
one day ago

CAPE TOWN - A Taxify driver has appeared in court on Tuesday for allegedly stabbing two women in Cape Town.

The women, aged 19 and 20, were each stabbed five times along Okovango Road in Brackenfell last week.

On Saturday evening, the 27-year-old Taxify driver was arrested in Wallacedene, Kraaifontein, and his vehicle was impounded.

Mayoral committee member JP Smith has suggested government could withdraw operating licences or refuse to issue licences to the company to ensure the company takes responsibility for its drivers since Taxify advertises its services as desirable and safe.

However, Transport MEC Donald Grant says operating permits are issued to drivers, not the company.

“Taxify is merely a platform which is used by individual operators that require operating licenses, and not Taxify, because those individual operators provide the public transport service.”

Grant says the department has received a call and a letter from Taxify and will meet with its management this week.

