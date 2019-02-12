CT home business owners say stage 4 power cut affected revenue

Venessa Human, a hairdresser from Retreat, lost out on four clients on Monday when she had to send them away because she didn’t have power.

CAPE TOWN – Eyewitness News has spoken to some Capetonians who work from home and rely on electricity to make ends meet.

A Mitchells Plain baker and hairdresser, Fazlun Domeyer says her family of five relies on her income.

She says she lost up to R1,000 on Monday when the power went out in her neighbourhood: “Yesterday when the power went off, I had something in the oven and it was completely off and there was nothing I could do to salvage it. This is my bread and my butter, so I am sitting with a problem where I am not earning as much as I should. So, I am kind of suffering.”

Meanwhile, Venessa Human, a hairdresser from Retreat lost out on four clients on Monday when she had to send them away because she didn’t have power: “I have to send my customers away in the afternoon because of the load shedding and this has really affected me.”

On Monday, Eskom announced that it would implement stage 4 load shedding after it had said it needed to shed 4,000 megawatts urgently.

On Tuesday, the power utility announced stage 3 load shedding, meaning it needed to rotationally shed 3,000 megawatts at a given period.

Meanwhile, businesses in Johannesburg continue to suffer under the strain of power outages.

While some business owners have closed their doors while the lights are out, others are using alternative energy sources

Firaz Alkurd, who owns the Amman restaurant in Fordsburg, said he decided to grill meat for customers on a coal-stand outside.

He says the biggest problem is food that’s being stored in the fridges but he refused to close shop and said will make alternative plans despite the power cuts.

