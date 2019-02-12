Counselling for Lentegeur High pupils, teachers following stabbing incident
The incident occurred after an altercation involving three male learners, leaving two wounded.
CAPE TOWN - Learners and teachers at Lentegeur High School in Mitchells Plain will receive counselling following a stabbing incident.
One of the boys was stabbed in his neck, while the other sustained injuries to his leg.
Lentegeur police are investigating a case of assault.
Western Cape Education Department (WCED) spokesperson Bronagh Hammond says: “Three male learners were involved in a stabbing incident at the school. Two learners were injured; one in the leg and the other in the neck. The incident happened just before school started on the school grounds.”
There’s been a spate of school stabbings at Western Cape schools over recent months, with this being the eighth incident in the last six months.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
