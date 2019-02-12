Popular Topics
Counselling for Lentegeur High pupils, teachers following stabbing incident

The incident occurred after an altercation involving three male learners, leaving two wounded.

FILE: Picture: Facebook.com.
FILE: Picture: Facebook.com.
one day ago

CAPE TOWN - Learners and teachers at Lentegeur High School in Mitchells Plain will receive counselling following a stabbing incident.

The incident occurred after an altercation involving three male learners, leaving two wounded.

One of the boys was stabbed in his neck, while the other sustained injuries to his leg.

Lentegeur police are investigating a case of assault.

Western Cape Education Department (WCED) spokesperson Bronagh Hammond says: “Three male learners were involved in a stabbing incident at the school. Two learners were injured; one in the leg and the other in the neck. The incident happened just before school started on the school grounds.”

There’s been a spate of school stabbings at Western Cape schools over recent months, with this being the eighth incident in the last six months.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

