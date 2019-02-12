Popular Topics
ConCourt dismisses Tom Moyane’s bid to win back Sars job

Tom Moyane had approached the apex court directly after the High Court ruled in December that his dismissal was both lawful and rational.

FILE: Tom Moyane. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
FILE: Tom Moyane. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
one day ago

PRETORIA - It appears it’s finally the end of the line for former South African Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner Tom Moyane with the Constitutional Court rejecting his attempt to get his job back.

Moyane had approached the apex court directly after the High Court ruled in December that his dismissal was both lawful and rational.

Last week, President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed a panel chaired by former finance minister Trevor Manuel to interview and shortlist candidates for the post of revenue service commissioner.

The Constitutional Court says it considered Moyane’s application for leave to appeal but concluded this month that it should be dismissed because there is no reasonable prospect of success.

In December, High Court Judge Hans Fabricius ruled that there is absolutely no realistic prospect that a court will grant Moyane the relief he is seeking, nevertheless, Moyane fought on.

The court was also scathing of Moyane’s conduct during the Nugent Commission of Inquiry and related litigation, saying attacks on Judge Robert Nugent and Ramaphosa were baseless.

The former commissioner’s attorney has not responded to a request for comment.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

