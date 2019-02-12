Cardi B: I deserve my Grammy

Cardi B has taken to social media to defend her Best Rap Album win at the Grammy Awards, insisting she deserved it as much as everyone else nominated.

LOS ANGELES - Cardi B has taken to social media to defend her Best Rap Album win at the Grammy Awards, insisting she deserved it as much as everyone else nominated.

The Bodak Yellow hitmaker took home the Best Rap Album prize at Sunday's ceremony for her debut LP Invasion of Privacy and has defended the Recording Academy's decision to award her the gong.

She wrote on Instagram: "Slept in the studio on leather sofas for 3 months straight, migraines, in Atlanta in Miami away from my family. I have 4 songs that couldn't make the album cause my nose was so stuffy bro I was huffy puffy ... I had @offsetyrn and @brooklyn.johnny reaching out to the world for a verse on top of that I was depress [sic] cause everybody was suspecting I was pregnant and I constantly kept reading Cardi you 'STUPID,' 'YOU RUINED YOUR CAREER,' 'WHY WOULD YOU HAVE A BABY AT THE BEGINNING OF YOUR CAREER ... My album went #1 and spend [sic] 21 weeks straight on billboard top ten! Every song is gold or platinum or higher. I listen to my album and I cry because I know the hell I went thruu doing the album is always a bittersweet memory. (sic)"

During her speech, Cardi was visibly emotional as she took to the stage and she joked: "Ooh the nerves are so bad. Maybe I need to start smoking weed!"

She then went on to pay tribute to her seven-month-old daughter and those who pushed her to complete the record during her pregnancy.

She said: "I want to thank my daughter. I'm not just saying thank you because she's my daughter. It's because, you know, when I found out I was pregnant, my album was not complete. I had like, three songs that I was for sure having - you know how it was. We was like, 'We have to get this album done so I could shoot the videos while I'm still not showing. It was very long nights. He [her husband Offset] was like 'you gonna have this baby, and you gonna make this album.'"

