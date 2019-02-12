Businesses concerned by revenue loss, employment as load shedding bites

Many business owners say the load shedding means a loss of revenue and dire consequences for workers.

JOHANNESBURG – Many businesses throughout Johannesburg concerned over the power outages say that they will not open shop on Tuesday morning.

Eskom on Monday implemented stage 4 of load shedding.

This is the most severe stage, with 12 hours of rotational power cuts expected.

Many business owners say the load shedding means a loss of revenue and dire consequences for workers.

Some say they don’t know how employees will be paid.

Chantell Mordaunt, who runs VIP Panelbeaters, says that Eskom continues to disappoint.

“They spend so much money putting things on the highways for us to pay toll gates instead of sorting out something like Eskom so that we can have power.”

Yolanda Oberholzer from Nicks Touch Up Centre says their generators are not sufficient.

“We can’t spray and fix the cars and also the engine work requires lots of time, up to six hours and then if the electricity is off then it means we can’t do business at all.”

Teachers and pupils are also concerned about the effect of load shedding on the academic year.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)