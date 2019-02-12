At least nine dead in India hotel fire - official

The blaze broke out before dawn at Hotel Arpit Palace in a congested part of central Delhi.

NEW DELHI - At least nine people were killed, and three others injured when a fire engulfed a hotel in New Delhi on Tuesday, a senior official said.

“Nine people are dead including a woman and a child. Three people are injured,” GC Misra, the director of Delhi Fire Services, told AFP.