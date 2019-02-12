ANC’s Thoko Didiza to lead ad hoc committee on land expropriation

The ad hoc committee met for the time on Tuesday to elect a chairperson and decide on a programme for the committee.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament has officially nominated African National Congress Member of Parliament Thoko Didiza to chair its ad hoc committee to craft the amendment to Section 25 of the Constitution to allow for land expropriation without compensation.

It’s been almost exactly a year since Parliament placed the matter of land expropriation on its agenda in February last year.

The committee was established on 6 December last year and tasked with introducing legislation that will amend Section 25 of the Constitution.

The committee has its work cut out as Parliament starts another lengthy process following public hearings.

Didiza said: “Members would recall that at the end of last year before we rose, the National Assembly adopted a resolution to set up the ad hoc committee whose work flows from the work of the Constitutional Review Committee on the amendment of Section 25 of the Constitution.”

The committee will now meet next week to agree on a programme of action.