African leaders agree on renewed efforts to end refugee crisis
United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres, who attended the African Union summit, says the world can learn from Africa’s humane treatment of refugees.
PRETORIA – African leaders have agreed to step up efforts to end the displacement of populations and end the refugee crisis on the continent.
Their final statement after their 32nd summit in Addis Ababa calls on the United Nations to show solidarity and assist in providing funds for peace and security in Africa.
Sub-Sahara Africa has a quarter of the world’s refugees.
But it is the conflicts and dire economic conditions that drive these people from their homes that Africa must address.
The new AU president, Egypt’s President Abdel Fatah el-Sisi spoke of building a stronger continental organisation capable of handling the crises it faces.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
