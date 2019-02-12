1 killed, another injured after being hit by train in separate incidents

In Stellenbosch, a person died after being hit by a train while a 14-year-old boy was hit by a train between Netreg and Bonteheuwel stations in a separate incident.

CAPE TOWN - A person has been killed after being hit by a train at Du Toit's Station in Stellenbosch.

Metrorail has confirmed the incident happened on Tuesday afternoon.

During a separate incident, a 14-year-old boy has been hit by a train between Netreg and Bonteheuwel Stations.

Bonteheuwel ward councillor Angus McKenzie says he is in a critical condition and that a 12-year-old boy who was with him was not injured.

“The 14-year-old boy was knocked by the train while the 12-year-old boy narrowly missed being knocked. This is yet another sad and traumatic incident. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and we will ensure that a thorough investigation is done.”

