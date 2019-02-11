Well-known EFF activist shot and killed in Khayelitsha

Thirty-year-old Kuliswa Nondala was wounded in the upper body and declared dead on the scene.

CAPE TOWN – A well-known Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) activist and community leader has been shot and killed inside her Khayelitsha home.

The shooting occurred in the TR Section in Site C late Saturday night.

Kuliswa Nondala (31) was shot in the upper body and declared dead on the scene.

The motive for her killing is unknown at this stage.

No arrests have yet been made.

The Khayelitsha Development Forum's Ndithini Tyhido says that he knew Nondala personally and is devastated by her tragic death.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)