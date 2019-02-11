[WATCH LIVE] Vytjie Mentor under scrutiny over state capture testimony

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo Indicated last year that Mentor’s testimony must be properly investigated, saying that there could be serious implications if her evidence is found to be true or even false.

JOHANNESBURG - Former African National Congress (ANC) Member of Parliament (MP) Vytjie Mentor will be the first witness to be cross-examined at the Zondo commission of inquiry.

Duduzane Zuma and Fana Hlongwane have been granted permission to question Mentor on the stand from today after she backtracked on her initial testimony where she sais that Zuma approached her while en route to China and introduced her to two members of the Gupta family, who she said where with controversial businessman Hlongwane.

The U-turn has brought the credibility of her testimony into question.

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo Indicated last year that Mentor’s testimony must be properly investigated, saying that there could be serious implications if her evidence is found to be true or even false.

WATCH: Vytjie Mentor under scrutiny over state capture testimony