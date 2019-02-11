Vytjie Mentor’s faces grilling on state capture testimony

Mentor will be the first witness to be cross-examined at the inquiry since its inception.

JOHANNESBURG – Former African National Congress (ANC) Member of Parliament (MP) Vytjie Mentor will see her testimony at the state capture commission challenged on Monday morning.

Mentor will be the first witness to be cross-examined at the inquiry since its inception.

She testified late last year that the Gupta family previously offered her the position of Public Enterprises minister if she promised to drop the South African Airways (SAA) route to Mumbai in favour of a Gupta linked airline.

As part of her testimony last year, Vytjie described how former President Jacob Zuma’s son Duduzane, approached her while en route to China and introduced her to two members of the Gupta family, who she said where with controversial businessman Fana Hlongwane.

She backtracked a few weeks later, saying after her appearance at the commission that she had Googled Hlongwane’s image and realised that he was not the man that Zuma introduced her to.

This has brought the credibility of her testimony into question.

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo Indicated last year that Mentor’s testimony must be properly investigated, saying that there could be serious implications if her evidence is found to be true or even false.

Both Duduzane Zuma and Hlongwane have been granted permission to question Mentor on the stand from today.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)