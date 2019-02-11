VUT students protest over registration, NSFAS non-payment

Students at VUT claim at least 5,000 of their peers are being prevented from registering, despite meeting the requirements for free higher education.

VAAL - Students at the Vaal University of Technology (VUT) have embarked on a strike on Monday morning, blocking the main entrance of the institution.

They’re protesting over a number of issues, including the non-payment of their allowances from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS).

Students here at VUT claim that at least 5,000 of their peers are being prevented from registering, despite meeting the requirements for free higher education.

Student leader Jimmy Khosa said: “Five thousand students do not know where they stand - they don’t know if they should come to school or what. So, we call upon management to open the annual process of unblocking.”

#VUT Vaal University of Technology students have embarked on a protest, blocking the main entrance of the institution. They’re demanding management allow students who qualify for free higher education to register and that NSFAS pay out student allowances. TK pic.twitter.com/JFvDGf9XAa — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 11, 2019

Khosa says that students have also been experiencing problems with the NSFAS: "Other universities have received their stipends and allowances for both food and books."

Despite the heavy rain in the Vaal, students have continued to gather outside the main gate, singing and chanting for management to address their grievances.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)