Schooling at Holy Cross resumes following devastating fire

the blaze destroyed a library, kitchen three classrooms and computer laboratory last Thursday.

CAPE TOWN – Schooling at Holy Cross Primary School in District Six has resumed following a devastating fire.

The blaze destroyed a library, kitchen three classrooms and computer laboratory last Thursday.

The kitchen was also gutted and some learners lost school bags and stationery in the fire.

Teachers met with parents on Saturday to provide an update.

"I can gladly say that my baby is in great hands with the teachers because they have done everything that they could to assist and help our children," said one parent.

Authorities are still investigating what caused the fire.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)