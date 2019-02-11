Majority of Bo-Kaap residents in favour of heritage protection zone, says Plato

Plato says that once the public presentations have been collated, they will be presented to council for ratification.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato says that almost all presentations made at the public hearing this weekend were in favour of Bo-Kaap becoming a heritage protection overlay zone.

The city on Saturday held a public hearing to discuss the heritage protection of Bo-Kaap.

The Bo-Kaap Civic Association's Jacky Poking says that the heritage protection overlay zone is a living document and the community wants to work together with the city on the plan. The association wants the zone to be "implemented immediately" while they work on the additional special provisions needed for Bo-Kaap’s zoning.

Plato says that once the public presentations have been collated, they will be presented to council for ratification.

The mayor says the community has put its trust into the council despite past conflicts.

"We reached common grounds. They accept the process, they accept what needs to happen, they've put their trust in the council and I'm very pleased with that."

It is proposed that the Bo-Kaap zoning extends from Carisbrook Street to Strand Street and from the foot of Lion’s Head/Signal Hill to Buitengracht Street.