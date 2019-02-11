Lutzville farmer stabbed to death on farm

Police say the 57-year-old victim's body was discovered on his farm on Sunday morning.

CAPE TOWN - A farmer has been killed in Lutzville on the West Coast.

He was stabbed to death.

No arrests have been made yet.

The Rural and Farmworkers Development Organisation’s Billy Claasen: "We don't need such barbaric attacks on anyone in our agricultural sector."