[LISTEN] #LoadShedding woes: Eskom explains what's behind the power blackouts

CapeTalk | CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies speaks to senior general manager for demand management at Eskom, Andrew Etzinger, about the unfolding crisis facing the power utility.

CAPE TOWN – Eskom announced that load shedding is back. South Africa last experienced rolling blackouts on 9 December 2018 – so we've had about 63 days without load shedding.

This comes just days after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced plans to restructure Eskom in a bid to save the struggling power utility.

The power utility says there's a need for the utility to replenish their water and diesel reserves, because there is a shortage of capacity.

CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies spoke to Eskom's Andrew Etzinger about the unfolding crisis at the utility.

“Certainly, over the last couple of years, there has been a diversion of attention and resources away from the technical aspects of the generation plant to other things which has severely compromised us at both the technical level and the coal availability level.”

Listen to the audio above for more.