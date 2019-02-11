Hofmeyr expected back in hot seat at Mokgoro Inquiry
Retired Justice Yvonne Mokgoro is investigating advocates Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi’s fitness to hold office.
PRETORIA - The cross-examination of deputy prosecution boss Willie Hofmeyr is scheduled to resume at the Mokgoro Inquiry on Monday.
The public hearings adjourned on Wednesday to allow Hofmeyr to consult with senior counsel.
Advocate Jiba’s legal team wanted to question Hofmeyr about the adverse findings made against him in the Supreme Court of Appeal spy tapes judgment.
The court found that Hofmeyr’s statement was based on conjecture and supposition and that he contradicted himself on several occasions.
The court further found that he had ignored objective facts when trying to justify the discontinuation of the prosecution of former President Jacob Zuma.
Hofmeyr objected to being questioned on this but Justice Mokgoro ruled that the cross-examination be allowed to proceed after the witness consults with senior counsel.
Mokgoro is expected to submit her report to President Cyril Ramaphosa by the middle of next month.
