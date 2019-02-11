Former WC cop sentenced to 5 year behind bars

Walter Sinden had been being found guilty of corruption, dealing in drugs, defeating the course of justice and reckless and negligent driving.

CAPE TOWN – A former police officer has been sentenced to five years behind bars.

Sinden worked as a court orderly at the Strand Magistrates Court.

He resigned after his arrest in 2017 following an undercover operation during which he was caught with 50 mandrax tablets and cash.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)