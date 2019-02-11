Eskom confirms stage 2 load shedding for Monday

Eskom had to implement stage 2 load shedding across the country on Sunday for the first time since 20 December.

CAPE TOWN - More load shedding is expected from 9am on Monday morning and for the rest of the week.

Eskom's Andrew Etzinger says that while the company has spent billions on new power stations, it still isn't enough.

Etzinger says that state capture has also placed pressure on the power utility.