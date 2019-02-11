De Lille in running for WC as Good announces premier candidates
Patricia de Lille is the party's choice for Western Cape premier, while Lehlohonolo Mtshali is the Gauteng candidate.
CAPE TOWN – The recently formed Good party on Sunday announced four candidates.
Patricia de Lille is the party's choice for Western Cape premier, while Lehlohonolo Mtshali is the Gauteng candidate.
De Lille started the Good party late last year after walking away from the Democratic Alliance (DA) following a public spat and legal battles.
Mtshali resigned as a DA councillor in the Ekurhuleni Metro in January 2017.
Now he returns to politics as Good's Gauteng premier candidate.
“Youth unemployment, I think, it’s the biggest issue here in South Africa.”
#Good Deputy Secretary General, Lehlohonolo Mtshali, is the party’s Gauteng premier candidate.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 10, 2019
Mtshali previously served as a DA Councillor in the Ekurhuleni Metro for 6 years. He resigned from the party in January 2017. KB pic.twitter.com/y7Dx6gdEnt
Vivian Law's name has been put forward for the North West.
Law was involved in politics until she resigned as a Congress of the People NEC member in 2011.
“I started an NGO called Parliament of the People and we’ve been doing work on the ground in our communities.”
Good's Northern Cape premier candidate is Leonard McKay.
He resigned as an ANC member in 2010.
Party officials are now on a drive to present its election manifesto to the people, starting in the Western Cape this coming weekend.
#Good The eight-week-old party also named Vivian Law as the North West premier candidate.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 10, 2019
Law, who’s Good’s Deputy National Organiser, has a background in philanthropy, business and is also a farmer. KB pic.twitter.com/m8y0SpAHC8
#Good The party chose Leonard McKay, who currently resides in the Green Kalahari, as its Northern Cape Candidate.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 10, 2019
McKay works as an investigator and case presenter at Eskom. KB pic.twitter.com/Ispx6l53Kt
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Politics
-
Malema accused of assault during Sona altercation
-
Vytjie Mentor faces grilling on state capture testimony
-
[WATCH] Mantashe gives tour of house, says Bosasa didn't pay R300k for upgrades
-
Mashaba wins defamation case against Tau over 'anti-black' comment
-
[WATCH] EFF MP slaps man, now identified as cop, in post-Sona altercation
-
Sanef urges political parties not to interfere with journos doing their job
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.