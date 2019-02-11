De Lille in running for WC as Good announces premier candidates

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Audio
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 36°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
Go

De Lille in running for WC as Good announces premier candidates

Patricia de Lille is the party's choice for Western Cape premier, while Lehlohonolo Mtshali is the Gauteng candidate.

FILE: Patricia de Lille at the announcement of her new party's name. Picture: Bonga Dlulane/EWN
FILE: Patricia de Lille at the announcement of her new party's name. Picture: Bonga Dlulane/EWN
59 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – The recently formed Good party on Sunday announced four candidates.

Patricia de Lille is the party's choice for Western Cape premier, while Lehlohonolo Mtshali is the Gauteng candidate.

De Lille started the Good party late last year after walking away from the Democratic Alliance (DA) following a public spat and legal battles.

Mtshali resigned as a DA councillor in the Ekurhuleni Metro in January 2017.

Now he returns to politics as Good's Gauteng premier candidate.

“Youth unemployment, I think, it’s the biggest issue here in South Africa.”

Vivian Law's name has been put forward for the North West.

Law was involved in politics until she resigned as a Congress of the People NEC member in 2011.

“I started an NGO called Parliament of the People and we’ve been doing work on the ground in our communities.”

Good's Northern Cape premier candidate is Leonard McKay.

He resigned as an ANC member in 2010.

Party officials are now on a drive to present its election manifesto to the people, starting in the Western Cape this coming weekend.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA