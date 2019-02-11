De Lille in running for WC as Good announces premier candidates

Patricia de Lille is the party's choice for Western Cape premier, while Lehlohonolo Mtshali is the Gauteng candidate.

CAPE TOWN – The recently formed Good party on Sunday announced four candidates.

De Lille started the Good party late last year after walking away from the Democratic Alliance (DA) following a public spat and legal battles.

Mtshali resigned as a DA councillor in the Ekurhuleni Metro in January 2017.

Now he returns to politics as Good's Gauteng premier candidate.

“Youth unemployment, I think, it’s the biggest issue here in South Africa.”

#Good Deputy Secretary General, Lehlohonolo Mtshali, is the party’s Gauteng premier candidate.



Mtshali previously served as a DA Councillor in the Ekurhuleni Metro for 6 years. He resigned from the party in January 2017. KB pic.twitter.com/y7Dx6gdEnt — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 10, 2019

Vivian Law's name has been put forward for the North West.

Law was involved in politics until she resigned as a Congress of the People NEC member in 2011.

“I started an NGO called Parliament of the People and we’ve been doing work on the ground in our communities.”

Good's Northern Cape premier candidate is Leonard McKay.

He resigned as an ANC member in 2010.

Party officials are now on a drive to present its election manifesto to the people, starting in the Western Cape this coming weekend.

#Good The eight-week-old party also named Vivian Law as the North West premier candidate.



Law, who’s Good’s Deputy National Organiser, has a background in philanthropy, business and is also a farmer. KB pic.twitter.com/m8y0SpAHC8 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 10, 2019

#Good The party chose Leonard McKay, who currently resides in the Green Kalahari, as its Northern Cape Candidate.



McKay works as an investigator and case presenter at Eskom. KB pic.twitter.com/Ispx6l53Kt — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 10, 2019

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)