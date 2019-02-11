Classes resume at Hoërskool Driehoek after deadly walkway collapse

Schooling has resumed this morning after a section of the premises was declared safe.

JOHANNESBURG – Pupils at Hoërskool Driehoek in Vanderbijlpark are slowly being phased back into school on Monday morning following a structural collapse in which four of their peers were killed.

Twenty other pupils were injured when a walkway bridge caved in earlier this month.

Schooling has resumed this morning after a section of the premises was declared safe.

Pupils have been arriving in full school uniform, many accompanied by their parents.

It’s still a difficult time for many pupils, as some stood near a memorial fence outside the school, visibly emotional.

The Gauteng Education Department’s Steve Mabona says pupils will be slowly reintegrated from today.

Tents have been set up on the school grounds where classes will be held.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)