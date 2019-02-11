-
City of CT offers R50k reward for info on N2 shooting
The City of Cape Town is offering a R50,000 reward for information about a shooting on the N2 highway in which two metro police officers and a motorist were shot and wounded.
CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town is offering a R50,000 reward for information about a shooting on the N2 highway in which two metro police officers and a motorist were shot and wounded.
The incident occurred early on Monday morning.
The officers were called out to assist a person whose car had broken down near Borcherd's Quarry.
When they arrived at the scene, they came under attack from four gunmen.
The city's JP Smith says that one officer was shot in the leg and her partner also sustained wounds to his leg.
"Camera operators detected rocks on the road. Officers responded but in the meantime, a motorist drove over one of the rocks and stopped on the side of the road to attend to a burnt tyre. While doing so, another vehicle pulled over and one of the occupants shot the motorist. When Metro police arrived and inquired about what had happened, the suspects opened fire on them too."
