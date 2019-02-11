Maimane: 'ANC’s BEE model has disempowered many South Africans'
DA leader Mmusi Maimane says that black economic empowerment has failed to address the injustices of South Africa’s past.
JOHANNESBURG – Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane says the African National Congress (ANC)'s model of black economic empowerment has failed to benefit most South Africans but instead has disempowered many.
The party has been vocal about its intentions to abolish the programme once it comes into power.
Maimane says that BEE has failed to address the injustices of South Africa’s past.
“If it doesn’t work, on the other hand, it perpetuates a situation where 25 years on, we still have to say race is a proxy for the disadvantaged; we still have to recognise that it is black South Africans that are left out. So, I think we’ll get there but we’re not there yet.”
He says the current model of the programme is only benefitting a select few.
“It produced, in many ways, the Guptas. I want the BEE that works for all South Africans; a BEE that includes more people. I want more black South Africans, more black students to be able to benefit.
“While you and I are busy trying to have a debate about whether we should give shares to Gwede Mantashe and his politically connected people, South Africans are being left out.”
In 2018, the DA tried to clarify its position on Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment.
It said its economic policy will focus on empowering black people, but it will rely less on race as criteria.
Earlier in 2018, the party leaders made public their disagreement on the policy, with some claiming that it was ditched.
The party said it unreservedly supports the goal of economically empowering black South Africans who are currently left out of the economy.
The DA said that no policy can negate that race still remains a proxy for disadvantaged South Africans.
Following public disagreements on the party’s stance on the empowerment policy, the party said that all party leaders should rally behind the decision.
The DA said that as it builds one South Africa for all, they will rely less on race as the inequality gap closes in the country.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Timeline
Popular in Politics
-
Malema accused of assault during Sona altercation
-
Vytjie Mentor faces grilling on state capture testimony
-
[WATCH] Mantashe gives tour of house, says Bosasa didn't pay R300k for upgrades
-
De Lille in running for WC as Good announces premier candidates
-
Mashaba wins defamation case against Tau over 'anti-black' comment
-
Sanef urges political parties not to interfere with journos doing their job
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.