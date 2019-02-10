Three killed in UN helicopter crash in disputed region
The MI-8 helicopter was carrying Ethiopian troops from Kadugli in Sudan to Abyei, which has been contested since South Sudan gained independence in 2011.
ADDIS ABABA – An Ethiopian military helicopter crashed inside a United Nations compound in the disputed Abyei region between Sudan and South Sudan, killing three crew members and injuring 10 passengers, the UN said in a statement Sunday.
The statement said the helicopter was carrying 23 passengers when it crashed on Saturday inside the compound of the UN Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA), "killing three of its crew members."
"Ten passengers were injured with three in critical condition," it said.
The MI-8 helicopter was carrying Ethiopian troops from Kadugli in Sudan to Abyei, which has been contested since South Sudan gained independence in 2011.
"We are investigating the incident," said UNISFA's acting Head of Mission and Force Commander Major General Gebre Adhana Woldezgu.
Ethiopia is the sole troop-contributing country to UNISFA, with some 4,500 soldiers on the ground.
The UN Security Council has warned that the situation in Abyei and along the Sudan-South Sudan border "continues to constitute a serious threat to international peace," and called on the two countries to show concrete progress on border demarcation and monitoring.
Popular in World
-
Venezuelan military official drops allegiance to Maduro
-
Prince Philip, 97, gives up licence after car crash
-
'Beer wars': big brewers target Nigerian drinkers
-
Southampton fans face ban for Sala taunts
-
Plastic pollution comes under spotlight at AU summit
-
As Kagame steps down, Egypt takes helm at African Union
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.