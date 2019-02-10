Sanef condemns blocking of journalists by Ndabeni-Abrahams

Journalists from the South African National Corporation (SABC) and other media houses were among those blocked from reporting on the incident.

JOHANNESBURG – The South African National Editors Forum (Sanef) has condemned the blocking of journalists by Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams from covering protests at an African National Congress (ANC) manifesto launch in Mount Frere in the Eastern Cape.

Angry supporters stormed the rally complaining about poor service delivery on Saturday.

The minister has since apologised for what happened but Sanef says it would still like to meet with her to discuss the incident.

Sanef has also saluted the SABC for airing the footage anyway.

The ANC's Oscar Mabuyane says, “That would be wrong because I don’t think there was anything wrong with demonstration; if they wanted to do, we’ve been seeing the demonstration in every gathering of the ANC.

“Surely, that can’t be right if there would have been anyone who’d temper with that. We want people to be seen; when they want to express themselves, we want those placards to actually be out there for the public.”