Sanef calls for meeting with Ndabeni-Abrahams after media blockage incident
Ndebeni-Abrahams blocked a video journalist from recording visuals of a protest at an African National Congress rally in the Eastern Cape
CAPE TOWN – The South African National Editors Forum (Sanef) has called for a meeting with Communications Minister, Stella Ndebeni-Abrahams after she blocked a video journalist from recording visuals of a protest at an African National Congress (ANC) rally in the Eastern Cape.
A group of ANC supporters demonstrated at the venue on Saturday to express grievances regarding service delivery.
ANC Treasurer General Paul Mashatile was addressing the crowd at the Badibanise Stadium in KwaBhaca at the time of the protest.
Ndabeni-Abrahams has since apologised for her behaviour.
Sanef's Mary Papayya says, “While we note that the minister has apologised for the incident; we’re concerned that she refers to her actions as an altercation.
“There was no altercation. Given the minister’s high-profile role relating, in particular to the SABC, we’d like to have an urgent meeting with her to discuss the matter.”
Meanwhile, the ANC in the Eastern Cape has stressed the importance of media freedom following the incident.
Sanef has also urged party leaders to allow the media to report without fear or favour and ensure the safety of journalists at their events.
She's assured the media and South Africans at large of her unreserved commitment to media freedom.
Popular in Local
-
Lotto Results: Saturday 9 February 2019
-
Eskom to start implementing stage 2 load shedding from today
-
SA's tough choice: Land redistribution or mining investment?
-
PowerBall Results: Friday 8 February 2019
-
ANC EC stresses importance of media freedom after Ndabeni-Abrahams incident
-
Madikizela: ‘ANC requires R550m to run its election campaign ’
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.