Sanef calls for meeting with Ndabeni-Abrahams after media blockage incident

Ndebeni-Abrahams blocked a video journalist from recording visuals of a protest at an African National Congress rally in the Eastern Cape

CAPE TOWN – The South African National Editors Forum (Sanef) has called for a meeting with Communications Minister, Stella Ndebeni-Abrahams after she blocked a video journalist from recording visuals of a protest at an African National Congress (ANC) rally in the Eastern Cape.

A group of ANC supporters demonstrated at the venue on Saturday to express grievances regarding service delivery.

ANC Treasurer General Paul Mashatile was addressing the crowd at the Badibanise Stadium in KwaBhaca at the time of the protest.

Ndabeni-Abrahams has since apologised for her behaviour.

Sanef's Mary Papayya says, “While we note that the minister has apologised for the incident; we’re concerned that she refers to her actions as an altercation.

“There was no altercation. Given the minister’s high-profile role relating, in particular to the SABC, we’d like to have an urgent meeting with her to discuss the matter.”

Meanwhile, the ANC in the Eastern Cape has stressed the importance of media freedom following the incident.

Sanef has also urged party leaders to allow the media to report without fear or favour and ensure the safety of journalists at their events.

She's assured the media and South Africans at large of her unreserved commitment to media freedom.