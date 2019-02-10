Renault denounces Nissan over Ghosn investigation: report
Former head of the alliance Ghosn is being held in Japan on charges he under-reported millions of dollars in pay as head of Nissan.
PARIS – Lawyers for French carmaker Renault have criticised their Japanese alliance partner Nissan for its handling of an internal probe into the Carlos Ghosn scandal, a Sunday newspaper has reported.
In a letter to Nissan dated 19 January, the layers said they had "serious concerns about the methods used" by the company and its legal team, including the way they treated some Renault employees, according to France's Le Journal du Dimanche.
The former head of the alliance Ghosn is being held in Japan on charges he under-reported millions of dollars in pay as head of Nissan.
"Renault has gathered sufficient evidence to understand and regret the methods used by Nissan and its lawyers to seek interviews with Renault employees through the Japanese public prosecutor's office," they said.
Nissan was seeking "evidence to support allegations against Carlos Ghosn after his arrest" and failed to consult its French partner, according to the newspaper.
The firm also tried to search Ghosn's apartments in Brazil, Lebanon and the Netherlands without informing Renault, the letter added.
So far the French car giant has said its internal probe into its former boss has found his pay was in compliance with French law.
The executive's arrest in November has exposed rifts between Renault and Nissan, which some analysts say was bristling at Ghosn's efforts to bring the two automakers' operations even closer together.
Ghosn was the lynchpin of the three-way alliance, which also included Mitsubishi, earning industry plaudits for driving together a sometimes fractious threesome with headquarters 10,000 kilometres apart.
Much of the tension between the partners stems from a complex ownership structure that gives Renault 43% of Nissan, whereas Nissan owns just 15% stake in the French company and no voting rights.
Popular in World
-
Venezuelan military official drops allegiance to Maduro
-
Southampton fans face ban for Sala taunts
-
Caught in Syria, foreign jihadist suspects may face trial in Iraq
-
Cyril Ramaphosa takes indirect swipe at Gupta family
-
US poised to carry out first execution of 2019
-
Abe vows to tackle growing child abuse in Japan
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.